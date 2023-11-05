Caster Semenya: My Battle Against the Athletics Federation

I am one of the greatest track and field athletes to ever run the 800m distance. I’ve won two Olympic gold medals and three world championships, along with dozens of Diamond League meets, and went unbeaten for almost four years. Unfortunately, it is not what I have achieved on the track that has likely brought me to your attention.

Much has been written about me in virtually every major international outlet in the world since I came into the public’s eye in 2009, and most of it is outright lies or half-truths. I have waited a long time to tell my story. For more than a decade I have preferred to let my running do the talking. After what has happened to me, it felt easier that way. In 2019, the International Association of Athletics Federation (now World Athletics) banned me from running my favoured 800m event, along with the 400m and the 1500m distances. My last IAAF-sanctioned 800m race was on 30 June 2019, when I won the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Stanford University. I was not banned because I was caught doping or cheating. Rather, I am no longer allowed to run those distances because of a biological condition I was born with and that I refuse to take unnecessary drugs to change

