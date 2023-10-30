Cassper Nyovest Reveals He Almost Had Beef With Nasty C, Mzansi Left Astonished: “I Didn’t Notice”

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C officially concluded their African Throne tour this past weekend and seem to be closer than everCassper spoke about how a producer was at the centre of what would have been a feud between him and NastyFans were shocked to find out that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C used the same beat for their songs, almost sparking a feud. Images: Instagram, casspernyovest and Facebook, Nasty C SACassper Nyovest and Nasty C just ended their African Throne tour with a bang.
Back in 2017, Gemini Major produced a stellar beat that he shared with Family Tree chief, Cassper Nyovest. But it seems Gemini didn't think it would hurt to send the same beat to Nasty C whom he had worked with before.were released and once both rappers found out, it seems to have caused some tension. Cassper spoke about the clash at the African Throne Tour:
"There was a time me and Nasty almost had beef. One of our friends, a talented producer, sent me this beat and I did a record to it. But he sent him the same beat.""I don't know if you know this but me and Nasty had two hits on the same beat. Somehow, we didn't end up beefing, and we're standing here together and tonight we're gonna do both songs. headtopics.com
Nasty C recently addressed their feud, saying that despite the countless jabs and subliminal messages in their raps, they both don't know