Cassper Nyovest Confirms Rugby World Cup Screening at African Throne Tour With Nasty C

Cassper Nyovest has announced that the Rugby World Cup game between South Africa and New Zealand on 28 October will be screened live during his African Throne Tour with Nasty C

The South African celebrities are making efforts to accommodate their fans, and Zakes Bantwini also revealed that the game will be shown at the Abantu Festival in Cape Town on the same day Social media users celebrated Cassper Nyovest's announcement, expressing their excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to enjoy the concert and watch the gameSouth Africa and New Zealand on 28 OctoberMzansi wants Somizi to go to France and teach the Boks the Haka:"They need you there mshana"

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will screen the Rugby World Cup final during their African Throne tour. Image: @casspernyovest, nasty_csa and @bokrugbySouth Africans are on edge waiting for the match between the Springboks and New Zealand. Many were wondering how they were going to balance going to the groove and watching the game, but the celebs are improvising and making efforts to give their fans the best. headtopics.com

As expected, social media users celebrated Cassper Nyovest's announcement. Many explained that they were not sure about how they were going to balance attending shows and watching the game."Nna kopa when you do that lit party at your place can I at least get 2 tickets to your house that would be a dream come true.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

SA Rugby delighted with three nominations at World Rugby AwardsSA Rugby president Mark Alexander has applauded Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok for their World Rugby Awards nominations. Read more ⮕

Statement wars: SA Rugby’s classy response to England Rugby’s antagonistic stanceSA Rugby and the Springboks counter RFU and England's statement with their own in which they welcome World Rugby's investigative outcome. Read more ⮕

England pick Tom Curry and hand veterans final hurrah for Rugby World Cup bronze finalManu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs will start Friday's Rugby World Cup third place playoff in what could be their final England appearances. Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup:THREE spots to catch the FINAL in Cape TownAs the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final approaches, the world is abuzz.Here are THREE spots where you can catch the action in Cape Town. Read more ⮕

The CRAZY prices of 2023 Rugby World Cup final ticketsThere's not much better in life than watching live sport - especially a Rugby World Cup final featuring the Springboks. Read more ⮕