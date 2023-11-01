Casper de Vries: did you know this comedian also PAINTS?

Casper de Vries is one of South Africa’s most famous comedians. Even though opinions about the controversial comedy master have been divided over the years, one can’t deny that he’s had a major impact on the local laughing scene!Watch: Leon Schuster in hospital: what’s YOUR fav Schuster flick?De Vries was born in June 1964. and made his first impacts on the South African comedy scene as a drama student back in the eighties.
His early starring roles were in some of Leon Schuster movies, such as Sweet ‘n Short where he played a sleazy sports announcer. Casper’s own shows include Snaaks Genoeg (Funny Enough) in 2004, to Gaan Groot (Go Big) in 2010. The funny-man is also known for The Casper Rasper Show, andCasper is well-known for being a comedian, and if you know him a little better than you will also know that he’s an animal lover. Sometimes, his animals have even accompanied him on tour!, he brings together art with his love of animals. Some, though not all, of his paintings feature dogs in different poses and situations.
