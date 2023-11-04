Cars Crashed, One Dead in Truck Accident

The other car veered off the road and came to rest on its side on a steep embankment. One of the two occupants of this car was declared dead at the scene by Medi Response. Unfortunately, one of these occupants was declared deceased on scene, and Medi Response paramedics worked alongside members of the Kwadukuza fire department for nearly an hour to extricate the surviving patient. Truck ploughs into home on Old Howick Road, one dead.

The patients were transported to a nearby facility, sustaining only mild to moderate injuries. On arrival, it was found that one patient had sustained critical injuries and an amputation of the one limb. The patient required urgent advanced life support treatment and was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene

