– a top destination for business, finance and investment news in South Africa – is looking to appoint a senior financial writer to join its team. The position is senior level and the individual will be reporting to the platform’s editors.We’re looking for a person with a track record of excellent business and investment writing and analysis.

The candidate must have a good grasp of the South African business environment and its global context. They need to have an understanding of the principles of economics, investment and the relationships between different financial instruments, knowledge of JSE-listed stocks, and be able to interpret companies’ financial statements.

They must know what makes a good story, have an ear for news, an excellent work ethic, be a self-starter and be able to generate great story ideas in discussion with the editorial team.Produce well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced business news and investment stories as well as op-eds;Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by the editor. headtopics.com

