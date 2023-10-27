Cardi B’s SKIMS Campaign Reportedly Earned More Than $4 Million, Netizens Impressed: “Queen Things”

Cardi B, in collaboration with SKIMS for their campaign, is said to have generated over $4 million in revenue for the brand

Netizens were impressed by these numbers as it proved the Bronx rapper's major influence beyond musicFOLLOW NOWcollaborated with SKIMS for their campaign, which is said to have generated over $4 million in revenue for the brand.Netizens laud Cardi and Kim

Social media users were highly impressed by these numbers. Many said they proved just how much the Bronx rapper's influence goes beyondCheck your email and confirm your subscriptionYou are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your email and confirm your subscription headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Men’s Fashion Line Allegedly Makes a Million Dollars Every MinuteKim Kardashian recently launched her very own men's underwear line, Skims, on Thursday, 26 October 2023 and allegedly made a million dollars every minute. Read more ⮕

Linda Mtoba Reportedly Found Love at the Hands of a Wealthy Businessman After Divorcing Steven MeyerActress Linda Mtoba has allegedly found love with a wealthy businessman following her divorce from her husband, Steven Meyer, who she had been married to since 2017. Read more ⮕

Actress Linda Mtoba reportedly moves on from husband with a millionaire'The River' actress Linda Mtoba is said to be headed for a Di orve from her husband of six years Steven Meyer. Read more ⮕

Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaignThe EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for their constituencies to attend its 10th anniversary celebration in July. Read more ⮕

NUM gives workers thumbs up to return to work at Gold One MineDisruptions to mine activities have reportedly cost up to R 8 million a day. Read more ⮕

Champions League campaign still ‘smooth’ for Manchester CityErling Haaland broke his goalless streak in the Champions League, helping Manchester City maintain their flawless record. Read more ⮕