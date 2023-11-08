Car Ploughs into Crowd Celebrating Liberia's President-Elect

A car ploughed into a crowd celebrating the election victory of Liberia's president-elect Joseph Boakai in the capital Monrovia on Monday evening, killing two people and injuring around 18 others. It was not immediately clear if the incident was deliberate or an accident.





