Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: TV details confirmed

The Buccaneers head into this encounter on the back of two league draws against AmaZulu and Polokwane City, and they are eager to get their season back on track.As things stand, Pirates are sitting in position 12 with just nine points from seven matches, but a win will see them move up to eighth on the log.
Cape Town Spurs, on the other hand, are placed 16th on the log with no win and no draw in their opening eight league matches of the season.They are the worst defending side with 17 goals conceded and just five scored, and some would say they need the points more than Pirates.Kaizer Chiefs news: Petersen shielded, no hint he could be dropped
It is unclear if SABC Sport will offer live coverage of the match but The South African website will have you covered by running a live blog. Furthermore, this publication will make the starting line-ups of both teams available as soon as they are released to the media.‘Best gift ever’ – Siya Kolisi receives a special gift after RWC win
