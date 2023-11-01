Cape Town Spurs stun Orlando Pirates to register first PSL win!

However, they pulled the unexpected as they raced to an early 2-0 lead against the Soweto giants at DHL Stadium.Lubeni Haukongo opened the scoring in the third minute before Jarrod Moroole doubled the lead for Spurs in the 36th minute.

It could have been 3-0 before half-time had Ashley Cupido taken his chance with only Melusi Buthelezi to beat minutes later.Pirates did pull one back through Evidence Makgopa in the 43rd minute but that proved to be a consolation goal for them.Sam Ramsbottom produced two brilliant saves towards the end of the match as Pirates looked likely to score what would have been an equaliser.

