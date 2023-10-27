Cape Town schools shine at the Next Generation Musical Showcase

took place in Mitchells Plain this past weekend, with Spine Road High School, West End Primary School and Lentegeur School for LSEN (learners with special education needs) being awarded top honours, each winning R20 000 for their schools.

The presentations included mesmerising dance routines, soulful singing, powerful and emotionally charged acting, captivating poetry recitations, thought-provoking rap verses, breathtaking visual art displays and enchanting musical compositions.This highly anticipated event on the annual Western Cape calendar, proudly presented by Liberty Promenade and powered by MTN, is now in its twelfth year as part of the mall’s social responsibility initiatives.

Through their performances, these learners effectively advocated for mental health awareness, shedding light on an important issue that often remains in the shadows. Not only did they shine on the stage, but they also offered tangible support by sharing valuable contact details for helplines, making it easier for those in need to seek help. They openly depicted various examples of stress and depression, shedding light on their struggles and the challenges many learners face. headtopics.com

Alongside these powerful representations of mental health battles, the learners shared words of encouragement and hope, reaching out to those who may find themselves in similar situations. On the day of the event, the mall decided to increase the schools’ cash prizes from R60 000 to R80 000 in recognition of the exceptional quality of the school performances.The competition was open to all schools in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

The winning primary and high schools each won R 20 000, while the runners-up won R 10 000 each, which can be used to upgrade facilities or purchase educational resources. Spot prizes were awarded to additional learners and teachers who displayed creativity and initiative. headtopics.com

