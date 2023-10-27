HEAD TOPICS

Cape Town’s First ‘Arcade Bar’ Brings Retro Vibes To Hout Street

Cape Town's first arcade-themed bar, cleverly named Barcadia, has become the retro hangout all drinking-age gamers have been waiting for. Located in Hout Street in the CBD, the checkered pattern floor and custom-made neon signage give Barcadia a lekker vintage feel, and as soon you enter, you are greeted by statues in homage to Super Mario Bros. and Sonic the Hedgehog to drive the nerd vibe home.

The old boxy ones are of course the main attraction and features classics like Rave Racer, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Terminator 2, and Tekken 3. To prove that gaming is indeed an adult pastime, too, the bar offers a variety of beers on tap, as well as 1-litre jugs - so you can keep your spot when on a roll with Tekken. Unfortunately, they don't have food yet, but they will soon.

