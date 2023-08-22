Cape Town pumping more sewage into the sea than allowed

The City of Cape Town has been pumping more sewage into the sea at Hout Bay than it is allowed to. Data obtained by ActionSA shows the City has contravened the discharge permit granted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. The City of Cape Town has been pumping more sewage into the ocean at Hout Bay than is allowed, the City's own data reveals. And the sewage does not meet the minimum standards for effluent discharge.
Raw sewage from Hout Bay is pushed through a 3mm grid to remove solids, and then pumped through a pipe that extends 1.7km out to sea at a depth of 37metres, This is one of three such marine sewage outfalls in Cape Town, the other two being at Green Point and Camps Bay. The permit for the release of sewage through the Hout Bay marine outfall was granted by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Barbara Creecy in 2019. Creecy has since ordered the City to undertake a public participation process in relation to the issuing of the permits. The public participation process ends on 21 Novembe
