Cape Town music festival returns with a star-studded line-up this December

With entertainers such as Kurt Darren, Jack Parrow, Emo Adams, Jimmy Nevis, Loukmaan Adams, YoungstaCPT, NV Funk, Paxton Fielies and Guitar Cartel Ft Cameron Ward, Keanu Harker, Timothy Hehrenreic, Jodi Jantjies, Julius Mey & Brent Cruz taking to the stage the event is living up to its original aim of ushering the festive season with a sense of unity, hope.

Shaakirah and husband Loukmaan Adams say guests are in for a treat this year as they celebrate local music with this family-friendly artist line-up. Since its inception, food and locally produced items have been a big part of the event’s success and this year is no different.

An added festival incentive sees the Unity On The Square Festival teaming up with Onomo Hotel, situated in the festival area. Festivalgoers can now grab a special package that includes a night for two, breakfast, and access to the Unity On The Square concert.

“The City of Cape Town is delighted to provide support to the third edition of Unity on the Square, an event aimed at shining the spotlight on our diverse offering in the entertainment space while also providing a platform for social cohesion. We are also encouraged by the opportunities to be created for local businesses and logistics suppliers who rely on the events industry to make a living.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Front End Developer (Grad) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »