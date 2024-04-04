Cape Town Mayor Opens New Safe Space Shelter in Durbanville

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially opened the city’s new Safe Space shelter in Durbanville at an opening ceremony on Wednesday. The new Durbanville shelter is located at the public transport interchange. It aims to help more homeless people get off the streets in the area. The shelter has 40 beds. Not far from this shelter, is the one in Bellville that has 220 beds, according to The City’s Safe Space initiative provides numerous services to help homeless people.
It offers social programmes to reintegrate people into society and reunite them with their families. In addition, personal development planning and employment opportunities are available. Referrals to treatment of The Safe Space shelters are transitional shelters, meaning that people stay there temporarily. The aim is to help them stand on their own feet and become part of a support network. The City is spending more than R220 million over three years to run this initiative and expand on it
