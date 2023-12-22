Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town Fires

The City of Cape Town is facing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line as the Simon's Town wildfire continues to spread. Scarborough residents and households in Stonehaven have been evacuated due to the out-of-control fires. The City has called up all available resources, including off-duty firefighters, additional fire engines, and tankers. Western Cape Disaster Management has also provided support from fire stations in the West Coast, Stellenbosch, and Overberg.





Simon's Town Firefighting Efforts Continue After EvacuationsThe devastating fire in Simon's Town continued throughout the night, leading to evacuations in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Firefighters are working to contain the fire and protect homes in the area.

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Simon's Town for Over 24 HoursFirefighting bodies continue to battle the inferno that has been blazing in Simon’s Town for more than 24 hours. The fire started on private property and spread into SANParks and SA Navy properties on the mountain slopes surrounding the Cape Peninsula town early yesterday morning. This morning, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse commended all those involved in fighting the fire, including volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the night.

Wildfire in Simon's Town Continues for Second DayNearly 450 hectares of veld have burnt so far in the Simon’s Town wildfire, which began on Tuesday. Firefighters are praised for their efforts in protecting residential properties. More than 200 firefighters and helicopters are battling the flames.

Rediscovery of Knysna Warbler in Cape TownThe South African endemic Knysna warbler, thought to be locally extinct in Cape Town, has recently been rediscovered by bird enthusiasts. Mike Buckham, the Chairman of the Cape Bird Club, heard a Knysna Warbler calling in the Table Mountain National Park.

The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum: Exploring Cape Town’s History and BeautyDiscover the history and beauty of Cape Town through The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum. The Company’s Garden, once a refreshment station for trade ships, is now a thriving urban space with flora, food, music, and art. The District Six Museum pays homage to the iconic community that became a place of refuge for South Africans of all backgrounds.

Poor Water Quality at Popular Beaches in Cape TownData from the City of Cape Town’s website has shown continuously ‘poor’ water quality at a number of the city’s most popular beaches. The water quality at a number of Cape Town’s beaches and tidal pools –including Fish Hoek beach, Strandfontein beach, Hout Bay beach and both Camps Bay tidal pools – is poor, according to the city’s The beaches have been labelled in red in the review, indicating a health risk and a high bacteria count, with Central False Bay, Lagoon beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay beach considered to have chronic water quality problems. The city samples coastal waters at 99 sites twice a month across the coastlines, and the results from each area are categorised as excellent, good, sufficient or poor. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, sought to allay rising fears that the city’s coastal water quality is not as safe as previously thought, announcing: “Cape Town’s most popular beaches display excellent water quality results ahead of the festive season

