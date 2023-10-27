Cape Town Council green lights the Pickwick Road site for social housing

In a move to make affordable housing more accessible, the Cape Town Council has given the green light to the release of the Pickwick Road site in Salt River for social housing development. The mayor said the decision is a milestone in delivering on the City’s pledge for affordable housing.
On 26 October, Mayor Hill-Lewis told the Cape Town Council that the City’s Pickwick property will deliver 1 800 units in the inner city suburb of Salt River, including 840 social rental units for families earning less than R22 000 per month and on-site amenities such as a crèche, playgrounds, a clubhouse and a swimming pool.The Pickwick Road site is located near the Central Business District (CBD), public transportation and major access roads. Covering a land area of 3.
'I am truly excited about this land being turned into beautiful, affordable homes for thousands of Capetonians,' he said.The Pickwick site marks the latest release under Cape Town's Mayoral Priority Programme, which has achieved various milestones over the past year, resulting in more than 2 200 social housing units across seven parcels of land, primarily in Cape Town's inner city.
The mayor criticised these cuts as ‘anti-poor’ and called on the national government to reconsider its decisions. ‘Expenditure that is aimed directly at improving the lives of the poor, upgrading services in informal settlements, delivering housing or building essential infrastructure should be protected at all costs,’ Mayor Hill-Lewis said, citing that Cape Town is on the verge of becoming South Africa’s most populous city and needs an increased, not decreased, equitable share of the national budget.