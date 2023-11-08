Cape Town City Closing Gap on Inactive Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City have closed the gap on an inactive Mamelodi Sundowns through their impressive league form of late. Now they have a chance to leapfrog the leaders. Even if temporarily. It is a damning indictment of the gulf in class and quality between Mamelodi Sundowns and the teams desperate to halt the Tshwane giant’s monopoly of the DStv Premiership that despite not playing in two months, the Brazilians still sit on top of the pile.
Sundowns, who are heavy favourites to clinch a sixth Premiership title on the spin, last played a league match on 27 September. Since then, they have been travelling the African continent. A journey which culminated in Rulani Mokwena and his men clinching the inaugural African Football League (AFL
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »