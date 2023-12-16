Cape Town-born actor Greg Kriek stars in 'Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire' Hollywood premiere

Cape Town-born actor Greg Kriek plays the role of Marcus in 'Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire'. On Wednesday, the film had its Hollywood premiere with the star-studded cast at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Director Zack Snyder specifically requested Kriek to deliver some of his lines in Afrikaans, including 'voetsek' (go away) and 'gesiggie' (face).

Cape Town-born actor and producer Greg Kriek was among the star-studded cast in attendance, at Wednesday night's Los Angeles premiere of Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire. Directed by Zack Snyder, the sci-fi space adventure film is about a peaceful colony on the edge of a distant moon galaxy which feels threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force. The film stars Algerian actor Sofia Boutella, Benin-born Djimon Hounsou and British actor Charlie Hunnam. Kriek, who was born in Cape Town, has over 100 film and TV credits over the past nine years and starred in the Emmy-winning series. He is also an official member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and a voting member of the Emmy Awards, scheduled for 15 January 2024 in Los Angeles.





Cape Town pumping more sewage into the sea than allowedThe City of Cape Town has been pumping more sewage into the ocean at Hout Bay than is allowed, the City's own data reveals. And the sewage does not meet the minimum standards for effluent discharge. | GroundUp_News

New Restaurants in Cape Town: Boma on Bree, Therapy, and VadiveluDiscover three new vibrant restaurants in Cape Town: Boma on Bree, Therapy, and Vadivelu. While fine dining is celebrated, there is much more to explore in the city's food scene.

Department of Public Works criticized for neglecting prime property in Cape TownThe Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) faced criticism from Members of Parliament for failing to maintain prime property in Wynberg, Cape Town. Local residents claim that the property has become a den for drug users. The houses on the property, previously used by SAPS, are in a state of disrepair. Neighboring residents are demanding action from the DPWI.

Cape Town pumping more sewage into ocean than allowedAccording to information from the city obtained via a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application by ActionSA's Michelle Wasserman, the city has been violating special conditions included in the marine outfall discharge permit for Hout Bay.

