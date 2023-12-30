Cape Town Blacklists Businesses Linked to Gang Boss's Wife

The City of Cape Town recently blacklisted seven businesses linked to Nicole Johnson, the wife of 28s gang boss-accused Ralph Stanfield. It says this is due to reputational risk, but past criticism and recent issues, linked to City construction contracts, seem to have already put its reputation at risk.

To try to avoid damage to its reputation, the City of Cape Town recently blacklisted seven companies linked to Nicole Johnson, who is accused of various crimes with her husband, alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield.Residents in a suburb where gang violence is prevalent previously raised concerns about the awarding of a tender linked to Johnson, yet despite that, and after opposition politicians too spoke out against the tender, the company was awarded wor





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town FiresThe City of Cape Town is seeing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line, after the out-of-control Simon's Town wildfire forced the evacuation of Scarborough residents. Additional fires have also erupted along the Glencairn Expressway, leading to the evacuation of households in Stonehaven. All available resources, including off-duty firefighters, have been called up to combat the fires.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Poor Water Quality at Popular Beaches in Cape TownData from the City of Cape Town’s website has shown continuously ‘poor’ water quality at a number of the city’s most popular beaches. The water quality at a number of Cape Town’s beaches and tidal pools –including Fish Hoek beach, Strandfontein beach, Hout Bay beach and both Camps Bay tidal pools – is poor, according to the city’s The beaches have been labelled in red in the review, indicating a health risk and a high bacteria count, with Central False Bay, Lagoon beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay beach considered to have chronic water quality problems. The city samples coastal waters at 99 sites twice a month across the coastlines, and the results from each area are categorised as excellent, good, sufficient or poor. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, sought to allay rising fears that the city’s coastal water quality is not as safe as previously thought, announcing: “Cape Town’s most popular beaches display excellent water quality results ahead of the festive season

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum: Exploring Cape Town’s History and BeautyDiscover the history and beauty of Cape Town through The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum. The Company’s Garden, once a refreshment station for trade ships, is now a thriving urban space with flora, food, music, and art. The District Six Museum pays homage to the iconic community that became a place of refuge for South Africans of all backgrounds.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

How Gangsters are Strangling Cape TownGangsters in Cape Town are running private security companies, violently muscling in on construction sites, and extorting businesspeople. They are connected to entertainment venues and collude with an array of individuals in government and the private sector.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Rediscovery of Knysna Warbler in Cape TownThe South African endemic Knysna warbler, thought to be locally extinct in Cape Town, has recently been rediscovered by bird enthusiasts. Mike Buckham, the Chairman of the Cape Bird Club, heard a Knysna Warbler calling in the Table Mountain National Park.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »