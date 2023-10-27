Cancer patients' access to treatment centres made easier by sponsored transportation

, Campaigning for Cancer has begun the Fika Phila Project, which transports cancer patients to and from treatment centres, as the last three years have not been kind to cancer patients.

Lauren Pretorius, the CEO of Campaigning for Cancer, said that access to treatment was almost impossible during the early months of the Covid-19-induced lockdown, which severely restricted individuals' movement.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Heman Bekele: Teen Named America’s Top Young Scientist for Inventing Soap To Treat Skin CancerHeman Bekele clinched America's Top Young Scientist title for inventing a cost-effective soap treating skin cancer, winning a R470 000 cash prize. Read more ⮕

- Nigeria's Next Steps On the Path to Cervical Cancer EliminationBlog - Each year, about 12,000 women in Nigeria are diagnosed with cervical cancer, more than half of whom will die. This is an avoidable tragedy for a disease that is preventable, detectable and treatable. As longtime cancer advocates, we hope these devastating numbers will soon dwindle. Read more ⮕

Do cats need sunbathing to be healthy?Cats can indeed develop skin cancer, specifically cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, due to excessive sun exposure (sunbathing). Read more ⮕

Nigeria: It's Mistake to Stop Your Children From Taking HPV Vaccine, Minister AdvisesThe Nigerian government launched the HPV vaccine initiative on Tuesday for girls between the ages of nine and 14 years to guard against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause about 70 per cent of cervical cancer. Read more ⮕

Springboks fans Treat yourself to some Madiba MagicNelson Mandela was there when the Springboks beat the All Blacks at Rugby World Cup 1995. One of our most iconic moments. Read more ⮕

Cheesecake-stuffed strawberries: A resh and healthy treatThe nest time you're feeling a craving for something sweet or a regular snack, try these cheesecake-stuffed strawberries. Read more ⮕