Can you help shed light on fatal Polokwane stabbing?

Polokwane police are calling on the community to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s) responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police were summoned to Pietersburg Provincial Hospital and directed by a doctor to the lifeless body of a male, with a stab wound to the upper body. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says the victim was found lying on the corner of Rissik Street and Nelson Mandela Drive and transported to hospital.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries a few hours after being admitted. The motive behind the incident is unknown. The deceased was positively identified by his next of kin as Cardozo Dineka (28),” adds Ledwaba. headtopics.com

Anyone with information that can assist the police is urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Petros Monama on 083 338 3892 or the crime stop number on 08600 10111. Information can also be reported at the nearest police station or via the MySAPS App.

