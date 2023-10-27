Can this pastor save Nigeria’s fledgling war on corruption?

Nigeria has failed to make any significant headway in its anti-corruption efforts, according to Transparency International. Now Ola Olukoyede, a pastor from Ekiti State, has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu to lead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – the country’s frontline anti-graft agency.Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, effectively putting a final end to moves by former Vice-President Atiku ...

The Egyptian president's unexpected nod of approval for mass demonstrations, in a country where dissent is largely suppressed, has some questioning hi...A newly launched health scheme by the Kenyan government aims at promoting universal health care but is now facing a legal battle from health activists...

