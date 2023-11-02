HEAD TOPICS

Can Mamelodi Sundowns end Wydad hoodoo?

TheSAnews1 min.

Sundowns managed to edge out Al Ahly 1-0 on aggregate and will play Wydad Casablanca in the final of the African Football League.

“We are friends. Football has the power to unite people and we will always have the respect for Al Ahly and Egypt. “So with a lot of humility I sit in front of you, first commiserations to Al Ahly. With a lot of humility and respect.

“But also allow me to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns in front of your presence. Mamelodi Sundowns showed a lot of character but also gyle and perseverance in what was a very difficult 90 and 7 minutes against a very strong team,” said Mokwena as per“I must be honest and I must tell you that this semi-final was won in South Africa in the first leg. That 1-0 result was very big,” added the Sundowns coach.

Having managed to defeat Al Ahly, the Brazilians will now face Wydad AC in the two-legged final starting this Sunday.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad Casablanca
Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad AC: When is the AFL final?Mamelodi Sundowns will face Wydad Athletic Club in the African Football League (AFL) final after the two sides scraped through on Wednesday.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns and Wydad advance to African Football League finalMamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca have secured their spots in the highly anticipated African Football League final.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns through to African Football League final!Mamelodi Sundowns are though to the African Football League final despite their 0-0 draw away to Al Ahly on Wednesday night.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »