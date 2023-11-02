Can Mamelodi Sundowns end Wydad hoodoo?

“We are friends. Football has the power to unite people and we will always have the respect for Al Ahly and Egypt. “So with a lot of humility I sit in front of you, first commiserations to Al Ahly. With a lot of humility and respect.

“But also allow me to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns in front of your presence. Mamelodi Sundowns showed a lot of character but also gyle and perseverance in what was a very difficult 90 and 7 minutes against a very strong team,” said Mokwena as per“I must be honest and I must tell you that this semi-final was won in South Africa in the first leg. That 1-0 result was very big,” added the Sundowns coach.

Having managed to defeat Al Ahly, the Brazilians will now face Wydad AC in the two-legged final starting this Sunday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns advance to the final of the AFL to face Wydad Casablanca

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad AC: When is the AFL final?Mamelodi Sundowns will face Wydad Athletic Club in the African Football League (AFL) final after the two sides scraped through on Wednesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns and Wydad advance to African Football League finalMamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca have secured their spots in the highly anticipated African Football League final.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finalsThe semi-finals of the African Football League are finely poised, with Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and Wydad Casablanca from Morocco.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns through to African Football League final!Mamelodi Sundowns are though to the African Football League final despite their 0-0 draw away to Al Ahly on Wednesday night.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »