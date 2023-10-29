Can I go to India now? Mama Joy teases trolls after Springbok win

South African sports fanatic Mama Joy — real name Joy Chauke — is living a life many others can only dream of. Her enthusiastic support of local sports teams is certainly taking her places and getting her paid. This has been a huge point of controversy for many locals who have questioned the fact that their taxes are going towards her lavish stays around the world.

She doesn’t appear to mind though and has even headed online to joke about taking a trip to India now that the Rugby World Cup is over and the Springboks have won.South African sports fanatic Mama Joy is a beloved part of the country’s sports celebrations and is currently the face of SA sport fans.

Over the last few weeks, she graced the stands in support of the Springboks who just won the Rugby World Cup. It looks like she isn’t ready to come home however and has joked about visiting India to support the Proteas who are currently competing for a World Cup of their own.“Our Trophy is back ,,, Can I go to india or what I need your vote ,,,⁦@cricketworldcup,” she hilariously wrote in a post on X.“My taxes are safe with you…bring another cup home,” one person said while another wrote: headtopics.com

