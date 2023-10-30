Can I feed my cat steak?

If you season the steak with onions, garlic, or other seasonings, don’t give it to your cat. Image: Valeria Boltneva/PexelsIf you season the steak with onions, garlic, or other seasonings, don’t give it to your cat. Image: Valeria Boltneva/PexelsThey may even try some meat, like steak.

If you want to treat your cat with human food or if it’s a sneaky eater, ensure it’s safe and healthy.Yes, plain, cooked steak without seasoning or sauce is usually safe for your cat in small amounts. Remember, steak for your cat must be cooked and lean. Raw meat can make your cat sick with bacteria like Salmonella and E.coli.Research shows that people care about dogs more than catsHowever feeding spoiled food is risky, especially for cats with a weak immune system. If you wouldn’t eat it, your pet shouldn’t either.Does eNCA have MONOPOLY over Ramaphosa’s broadcast feed?

