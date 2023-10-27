Can Chiefs get it right this time after blunders?

Kaizer Motaung Jnr and Bobby Motaung in discussions about which way to go next after Cavin Johnson's interim reign.Kaizer Chiefs will have to exercise extreme caution in making their next coaching appointment in the aftermath of two experimental decisions that have backfired leaving them at crossroads yet again.

The writing was always on the wall that Arthur Zwane and Molefi Ntseki were not going to work out based on their respective backgrounds.

