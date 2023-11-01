Can blue bonds boost investment in ocean conservation? (commentary)

“The future of the blue bond market hinges on aligning financial incentives with environmental objectives, fostering innovation, and building a robust infrastructure that inspires trust and commitment from a diverse set of stakeholders,” a new op-ed states.US $500 billion

Of all the Sustainable Development Goals, the one for ocean conservation (“Life Below Water” shown in yellow) lags behind all others in funding. Table via “Charting a Prosperous Blue Future from Risk to Resilience,” CitiBank Global Perspectives & Solutions.covers 70% of the Earth’s surface, comprises 97% of all water on earth, and contains 99% of all living space on the planet.

To enable the rapid and responsible scaling of the blue bond market, we can leverage existing frameworks from green bonds as models. The green bond market has seen numerous innovative bond structures that support investment in traditionally underserved markets and align financial incentives with sustainability-focused outcomes. Three of these innovative bond issuances are outlined below and offer unique opportunities to apply similar structures to the blue bond market.

Similar financing structures could be applied across a range of sustainability goals within the ocean landscape. Rather than reward progress on emissions reductions, blue bonds could be structured to offer favorable financing for biodiversity, establishing MPAs, reducing plastic pollution, or fisheries management.The Forests Bond was issued by the International Finance Corporation in 2016 to help unlock private finance for reducing deforestation.

