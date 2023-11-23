Calls for Removal of North West Municipality Mayor

Former president Jacob Zuma was elected KwaZulu-Natal chairperson last week. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga elected the MEC for security, community safety and liaison, Vusie Robert Shongwe, as their new chairperson. Barely a week after being voted into power, the newly elected SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco) leadership in North West is calling for the removal of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality mayor Khumalo Molefe.

The newly elected leadership, under chairperson Tshepo Khoza, is accusing Molefe of advancing his own agenda and not being willing to help the community following several delivery protests in the area. Sanco said Molefe was more focused on getting a court interdict against community members who were desperate for service delivery. Several allegations have been raised against the mayor. Among other things, he is accused of interrupting the tender processes and payments of service providers, showing favouritism and directing invoices to the mayor's office (dispensing wealth)





