Calls for more taxes on the rich and businesses in South Africa

This can all be funded through higher taxes on the rich and by cutting the tax incentives for “the affluent minority and major corporations”, it said. “The medical aid tax deductions cost the fiscus R35 billion per year. The 1%-point cut in the corporate income tax rate from 2022 can be reversed. The ‘inflationary relief’ provided every year even to high-income earners should be scrapped,” the group said.

The group also wants the government to introduce a wealth tax of between 3% and 7%, which it said could raise R140 billion annually. Notably, it said that stopping illicit flows and profit transfers by companies to tax havens could secure another R100 billion each year. In addition, the Government Employee Pension Fund surpluses could also be tapped into to the tune of R50 billion, without impacting pensions.

“When we consider this three-year budget framework, it is as if the Treasury and government more generally ignore that South Africa has a mass unemployment crisis – probably the worst in the world. “The Treasury’s uncompromising position on this issue will only worsen the matter. Instead, resources ought to be dedicated to expanding both compensation and employment.”South African taxpayers are already incredibly overburdened, with a small percentage of the population paying the majority of the taxes.have long argued that any more tax hikes or additional pressure from the government on this tax base could lead to further erosion.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has placed a particular focus on wealthy individuals and has managed to draw close to

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: South Africa Likely to Secure Trade Status Extension With U.S., Say OfficialsAnalysis - Maintaining South Africa's status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act will save 30,000 jobs in the Western Cape alone and increase trade from an annual R50bn-plus. But commentators warn that SA might not be so lucky next year.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa Calls for the International Community to Hold Israel Accountable for Breaches of International LawPress Release - Save the Children has reported that the number of children killed in Gaza over the last three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed across all the world’s conflict zones since 2019. Since 07 October, more than 3 257 children are reported to have been killed.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Maitland Flying Squad arrest suspects for serious crimesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Limpopo Police confiscated 13 firearms and over 300 various assorted rounds of ammunitionSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: De Aar prison warder arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prisonSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »