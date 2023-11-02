Calls for more taxes on the rich and businesses in South Africa

This can all be funded through higher taxes on the rich and by cutting the tax incentives for “the affluent minority and major corporations”, it said. “The medical aid tax deductions cost the fiscus R35 billion per year. The 1%-point cut in the corporate income tax rate from 2022 can be reversed. The ‘inflationary relief’ provided every year even to high-income earners should be scrapped,” the group said.
The group also wants the government to introduce a wealth tax of between 3% and 7%, which it said could raise R140 billion annually. Notably, it said that stopping illicit flows and profit transfers by companies to tax havens could secure another R100 billion each year. In addition, the Government Employee Pension Fund surpluses could also be tapped into to the tune of R50 billion, without impacting pensions.
“When we consider this three-year budget framework, it is as if the Treasury and government more generally ignore that South Africa has a mass unemployment crisis – probably the worst in the world. “The Treasury’s uncompromising position on this issue will only worsen the matter. Instead, resources ought to be dedicated to expanding both compensation and employment.”South African taxpayers are already incredibly overburdened, with a small percentage of the population paying the majority of the taxes.have long argued that any more tax hikes or additional pressure from the government on this tax base could lead to further erosion.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has placed a particular focus on wealthy individuals and has managed to draw close to
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »