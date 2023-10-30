San Francisco-based Heirloom Carbon has become a hot name in the nascent capture technology sector, even sealing a deal with Microsoft to help the Windows-maker meet its zero-carbon ambitions.

Capturing CO2 directly out of the atmosphere is the"time machine" that will take us back to cleaner air, according to Heirloom cofounder and CEO Shashank Samala. Carbon capture will be a central topic of discussions at the COP28 climate talks, which take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. while others fear it is being hailed as an easy ticket to avoid making the sacrifices needed to slow climate change.

That will help put a dent in the between the 10 and 20 billion tonnes of carbon that the US National Academy of Sciences says has to be eliminated every year between now and the end of the century. "But the calling for climate was always there," he said, with year after year of California wildfires and disappearing coral reefs pushing him toward a career change. headtopics.com

Heirloom has set itself the goal of ridding the atmosphere of one billion tonnes of CO2 per year by 2035. Photo: Loren Elliott / AFPHeirloom opted for limestone because it's available in large quantities, and says there's no shortage of storage space.

Will Knapp, cofounder of the CCS startup Cocoon, believes it is much easier to capture CO2 directly from places it is emitted, such as factories or steel plants, than from the general atmosphere. Heirloom's Samala holds his company to strict commitments, such as not reselling the CO2 to businesses that would ultimately return it to the atmosphere. headtopics.com