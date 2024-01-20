Cabo Verde's malaria-free certification offers lessons for Nigeria

The recent certification of Cabo Verde by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as the third malaria-free country in Africa after Mauritius (1973) and Algeria (2019) offers valuable lessons for Nigeria in its fight against the disease. Cabo Verde's success came from sustained commitment from the government. High-level political leadership ensured consistent funding, effective policy implementation, and strong coordination across different sectors.

Nigeria can learn to replicate this commitment by prioritising malaria control in national development plans and mobilising resources effectively. Currently, malaria in Nigeria is a major public health concern. Despite impressive progress, Nigeria still faces several hurdles on its path to achieving malaria elimination status. Among hurdles, Nigeria must overcome the persistent threats posed by the resistance of malaria parasites and mosquitoes to drugs and insecticides, and must also address the challenge of environmental factor





