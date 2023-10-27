Byron Wien, the longtime market strategist whose annual list of “10 Surprises” made him one of the most influential voices on Wall Street during a career at Blackstone and Morgan Stanley, has died. He was 90.

His formula was simple but provocative: Look at things an average investor would give a 1-in-3 chance of happening but that (to Wien) had a better-than-50% likelihood of occurring. While oftentimes off-the-mark, his forecasts nonetheless were widely followed year in and year out and had the force to move financial markets.

Wien, who came up with the list to distinguish himself from other investment strategists, said Morgan Stanley initially had deep reservations about the idea. But in some ways, keeping score was beside the point. Even when he was wrong, Wien had the power to provoke and influence Wall Street. In 2002, he said then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan would likely retire, something that didn’t come to pass until 2006. Still, Wien’s prediction moved markets and spawned a number of articles about whether Greenspan would, or would not, step down. headtopics.com

Lucky break Byron Richard Wien was born on February 14, 1933. His father, a doctor, died when Wien was 9. His mother died when he was 14, and her sister raised him while he finished high school on Chicago’s north side.

Nigeria visit After getting a bachelor’s degree with a major in physics and chemistry, he went on to earn a master of business administration at Harvard Business School. Lifetime achievement First Call named him the most widely read analyst in 1998. Smart Money ranked him the No. 1 strategist two years later, and New York magazine called Wien one of the 16 most influential people on Wall Street in 2006. He received a lifetime achievement award from the New York Society of Security Analysts. headtopics.com

