BYD set to pass Tesla as world’s top-selling electric car maker

on Tesla Inc. as the world’s biggest seller of pure electric vehicles, with surging profits underscoring its sales clout despite intensifying competition at home.

While shares of Elon Musk’s firm are still up by more than double the rise in BYD this year, signs are pointing to further gains for the latter. BYD posted all-time high sales despite intensifying competition and a broader slowdown in sales of China’s new-energy cars.Musk cast a pall over the global EV sector with a grim outlookTesla’s results are also suffering from the months-long price war that it had initiated in an attempt to fuel demand.

“BYD still looks like the safest bet versus Tesla in the short term given its discipline in terms of balancing volume growth with profitability,” said Kevin Net, head of Asian equities at Tocqueville Finance. headtopics.com

BYD sold a record total of 822,094 vehicles in the latest quarter, including hybrids, helping to cement its lead as China’s best-selling car brand. Profit per car, excluding the impact of the company’s electronics unit, rose as much as 46% versus the previous quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates.

BYD is expected to start deliveries of its high-end Yangwang U8 and Fang Cheng Bao BAO 5 in the fourth quarter, according to pundits at HSBC Holdings PLC.in countries including Brazil, though tax and political considerations have kept it from entering the US passenger-car market. headtopics.com

Recent options data also look positive, as the volatility skew has shifted toward the more bullish side compared with a month ago.

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup FinalThree talented businesswomen share with Briefly News how they felt after the Springboks beat New Zealand in the epic Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Springboks diplomacy angers South African fans out for bloodSouth Africans are out for blood and unhappy that the Springboks are coming off a bit soft ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

One small South African tech company delivered 40% returnWhile many companies listed on the JSE had a tough year, one South African tech stock produced price returns of over 40%. Read more ⮕

10 proudly South African TikToks to get you pumped for tonight's finalAs South Africa unites in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup Final showdown between the Springboks and the All Blacks tonight, the nation's passion for rugby reaches its peak. Read more ⮕

Pension warning for South African emigrantsSouth Africa’s new retirement system is leaving tax experts with serious questions. Read more ⮕

Springboks: TikTok Video of 2 Toddlers Singing South African National Anthem With Passion TrendsTwo young South African children became viral sensations for belting the national anthem with heart at the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match in France. Read more ⮕