BYD set to pass Tesla as world’s top-selling electric car maker

on Tesla Inc. as the world’s biggest seller of pure electric vehicles, with surging profits underscoring its sales clout despite intensifying competition at home.
While shares of Elon Musk’s firm are still up by more than double the rise in BYD this year, signs are pointing to further gains for the latter. BYD posted all-time high sales despite intensifying competition and a broader slowdown in sales of China’s new-energy cars.Musk cast a pall over the global EV sector with a grim outlookTesla’s results are also suffering from the months-long price war that it had initiated in an attempt to fuel demand.
“BYD still looks like the safest bet versus Tesla in the short term given its discipline in terms of balancing volume growth with profitability,” said Kevin Net, head of Asian equities at Tocqueville Finance. headtopics.com
BYD sold a record total of 822,094 vehicles in the latest quarter, including hybrids, helping to cement its lead as China’s best-selling car brand. Profit per car, excluding the impact of the company’s electronics unit, rose as much as 46% versus the previous quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates.
BYD is expected to start deliveries of its high-end Yangwang U8 and Fang Cheng Bao BAO 5 in the fourth quarter, according to pundits at HSBC Holdings PLC.in countries including Brazil, though tax and political considerations have kept it from entering the US passenger-car market. headtopics.com
Recent options data also look positive, as the volatility skew has shifted toward the more bullish side compared with a month ago.