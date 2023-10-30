BusinessTech Journalism Internship – Start 2024 in a job you enjoy

As a BusinessTech journalist intern, you will learn to cover the latest news, produce interesting articles and features, and sub-edit content for publication – all while receiving first-class training.

The internship provides successful candidates with a full-time and paid position, and runs for 3 months. A permanent journalist position may then be offered to candidates who successfully complete the internship.

All graduates and young professionals are encouraged to apply – you do not need to have a degree in journalism.BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest business news publication, and part of the Broad Media Group. headtopics.com

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading online media company, and owns several of the largest and most influential news websites and podcasts in South Africa. This includes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto, Daily Investor, What’s Next, Business Talk, and Smart Money.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment, a competitive salary, and the room to learn and grow in your career.

