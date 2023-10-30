‘Businesses will benefit from increased economic activity’: Karpowership deal backed to create jobs

Karpowership company’s shipyard with powerships at altinova district, in Yalova. (Photo by Ozan Kose / AFP)

South Africa requires a swift, dependable remedy that can promptly alleviate the impact of load shedding and restore stability to the energy transmission network. This is according to experts who noted that the Karpowership deal would bring in much-needed additional electricity supply.

“It also recognises the importance of this decision in enabling us to power beyond the grid in our efforts to play a role in South Africa’s energy transition. “We have previously stated our commitment to the local communities through various job opportunities and socio-economic initiatives. For our Richards Bay project, about R6 billion is dedicated to economic development for the life of the project. headtopics.com

“Our next focus is on meeting financial close, which will require us to finalise our agreements with Transnet National Ports Authority. Karpowership SA remains committed to South Africa and the process set out and led by the department of mineral resources and energy and the Independent Power Producers office.”Another energy analyst Linda Alexander said the floating power stations weren’t just about providing energy.

“They also offer job opportunities for local communities, skilled technicians will be trained to operate and maintain the sophisticated machinery, and local businesses will also benefit from the increased economic activity,” she said.Ratepayers Association who protested tariff increases lose court battle headtopics.com

Karpowership project gets green light, a costly gamble?The Karpowership project moves forward prompting concerns about its cost and environmental effects. Read more ⮕

Expert calls on govt ‘to come clean’ on controversial Karpowership dealSilke says South Africans are owed a full disclosure as to the long term financial implications of the Karpowership deal. Read more ⮕

Still some way to go for R6bn Karpowership deal, but must dock by 2025Karpowership SA has been granted environmental authorisation to develop a 45MW gas to electricity power station in Richards Bay. Read more ⮕

Kenya: Jasco Partners With Freshworks to Help Businesses Automate WorkSoftware solutions and telecommunications provider Jasco Communications has partnered with American IT firm Freshworks to roll out cloud-based solutions aimed at making work easier for organisations. Read more ⮕

The best cities in the world to raise a family – including one in South AfricaA new study ranks one of South Africa’s cities among 38 of the best cities to raise a family. Read more ⮕

In pictures: Five stunning Caribbean islands South Africans can travel to visa-freeDo you hear the islands calling? South African passport holders can travel to several Caribbean islands totally visa-free. Here's where.. Read more ⮕