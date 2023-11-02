Business prevails as Godongwana cuts public spending to minimum

The rising annual budget deficits will force government to borrow an average of R553 billion per year. As a result, gross debt rises from R4.8 trillion in 2023-24 to R5.2 trillion in the next financial year. By 2025-26, it will exceed R6 trillion.Graft still eroding foundation of SA

Corruption in SA still remains significant and continues to have far-reaching consequences for the political, economic and social landscape, as the country plunges into debt now standing at R5.2 trillion and to exceed the R6 trillion mark by 2025.

Despite spending almost a trillion rand on social services to rising debt and crippled state-owned enterprises, the Guptas’ state capture which cost SA around R50 billion is one of the reasons why South Africa has plummeted, leading to challenges for spending on social services.

While the wheel of justice continues to turn at a snail’s pace, some of the key role players arrested included former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who was charged with fraud and corruption related to the R280 million Estina dairy farm project.

Former Eskom and Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh were released on bail of R50 000 in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court at the end of August 2022, in relation to a fraud and corruption case involving the state logistics company.

