Business or pleasure? Min of Justice spotted at Springboks camp [watch]

South Africans – including Mmusi Maimane – are questioning what the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is doing at the Springboks camp in Paris amid the Rugby World Cup final this weekend.

This, while the minister remains in the hot seat on the extradition process of wanted persons: the Gupta brothers and couple Sheperd and Mary Bushiri. The Boks will face off against New Zealand’s All Blacks in a highly-anticipated final on Saturday, 28 October. The game will be attended by both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sport Ziz Kodwa.On Friday, 27 October, rugby commentator Hendrik Cronje posted a clip of the Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa greeting the Springboks squad at their training camp.But eagled-eyed Twitter or X.

Bosa party leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted: “What is the Minister of Justice doing there? Looking for Guptas at the World Cup?”“In as much as we celebrate patriotism and encourage it, we must make sure that the national pocket is not being looted.@Mashego_Tham:On his own social media accounts, Ronald Lamola has yet to share news of his trip to France. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

COMPARISON: 2023 Springboks v 1995 Springboks — who makes you team?The 2023 RWC final is the second-ever final between the Springboks and All Blacks, the only other time being in 1995. Here we compare those two Springbok final teams against each other. Read more ⮕

Uganda: When Climate Justice Becomes Climate Justice DeniedIn 2012 four minors and their sponsors asked the Ugandan courts to develop a climate change mitigation plan and protect children from the effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions. This case remains unresolved. IPS asks if governments are liable if they fail to fulfill obligations in international agreements. Read more ⮕

How to watch the Springboks v All Blacks for just R19,95In a clever initiative, DStv has offered a special 'pay per view' option to stream the Springboks' World Cup final for just R19,95. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Springboks cheered on in the streets of Paris by Mzansi supportersMinister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa joined the Captain’s run this morning to wish the team well ahead of the final match. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Mbonambi, Springboks in high spirits at training [video]The Springboks appeared relaxed and in good spirits at Wednesday's training session in Paris ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Watch the Springboks this weekend and light the BRAAI with these BEST prices!It's a basket comparison between Makro, Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths. Braai with these best prices this weekend. Read more ⮕