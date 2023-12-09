Business groups request amendment of NHI Bill in South Africa

According to Section 79 of the Constitution, after a bill is approved, President Cyril Ramaphosa must either sign it into law or, if there are constitutional concerns, send it back to the National Assembly for further review. This comes after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday voted in favour of the NHI system, which strives to create universal health coverage in South Africa.

While the DA has indicated that it will challenge the bill in court should Ramaphosa sign it into law, Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business4SA (B4SA) say they will submit a formal petition to the president, requesting that he refer the NHI Bill back to the National Assembly for amendment. The business groups believe that the bill, in its current format, is not only unworkable, unimplementable, and unaffordable, but it is also unconstitutional, both on substantive and procedural grounds





