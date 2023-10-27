Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst / Project Manager with expertise in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies to drive projects related to modern workplace solutions.Project Management – plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources.Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments.

Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.Relevant IT Diploma / Degree / Certification (Project Management and/or Business Analysis)Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools.Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.Desired Skills:

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITOnlineSA »

Business Analyst and Project Manager - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Project Manager at Intdev Internet TechnologiesIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Project Manager at Intdev Internet Technologies - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER at Tecsa - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕