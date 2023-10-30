Burundi FA hopes to convince Nestory Irankunda to play for national team

The Burundi Football Association still hopes to convince Nestory Irankunda to play for the country of his parents after the teenager agreed a move to German giants Bayern Munich. The 17-year-old Adelaide United forward was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and now lives in Australia, and has represented his adopted country at under-17 level.

He has already been part of the senior Australia set-up, having been an unused substitute for the Socceroos during two friendlies against Ecuador in March. "We'd love him to play for Burundi but he holds the key - he might or might not come play for us," Burundi FA president Alexandre Muyenge told BBC Sport Africa."The Burundi FA started tracking him when he was 14 years old and I got a chance to visit him in Adelaide. We spoke and I wished him well." A speedy winger and skillful dribbler with a powerful shot, Irankunda signed a long-term contract with Bayern on Tuesday which will begin on 1 July next yea

