Burnley Boss Reacts To Foster's New Contract

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has delivered his verdict on Lyle Foster's good start to the season after he inked a new contract.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has given his thoughts on Lyle Foster's good start to the season after the striker signed his new contract with the club on Thursday.The former Orlando Pirates man has been a star for the Clarets this season, leading the club's statistics in both goals (three) and assists (two) upon their return to the Premier League.

Having joined the side at the beginning of the year, the English outfit have consequently decided to give the marksman a new five-year deal that will see him stay at Turf Moor until 2028. Already playing well at a high level in the English top flight, Foster’s manager Kompany believes the Johannesburg native could be an exemplary striker for years to come in the division. headtopics.com

"He came in from a very small club before coming to us and we believe he is going to be an important striker in the Premier League," the Belgian tactician said after Foster's extension was confirmed, as per"When you compare the benchmarks in the Premier League there has been a slight correction, and also to make sure we have him at the club a bit longer. So, we are really happy with that.

Foster's goal contributions have all come in the Premier League, with his only blemish so far this season being a red card he picked up for violent conduct against Nottingham Forest that saw him serve a three-game ban. headtopics.com

It seems that the behaviour he displayed at the City Ground was unfamiliar, with Kompany also lauding the Bafana Bafana forward for his off-pitch endeavours."But we are happy and he is performing well. It is not just what he has shown on the pitch. It is also off the pitch, he is dependable, hard-working, is there for the team, and is able to compete at this level."For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum.

