The two petroleum heavyweights -- which in recent weeks have unveiled large takeovers of midsized fossil fuel players -- both reported third-quarter profits that were big, but dwarfed by those in the year-ago period.

The results were released only days after Chevron announced a $53 billion acquisition of Hess that includes a significant stake in an oil-rich Guyana offshore territory. "While our homes get destroyed by climate-supercharged storms, Chevron and Exxon are betting the house on a fossil-fueled future," Democratic Senator Ed Markey said on X, formerlyIn the latest quarter, ExxonMobil scored higher oil and natural gas volumes compared with the second quarter and said that 2023 capital and exploration spending would be"at the top end" of its forecast"as the company pursues value accretive opportunities," according to its earnings press...

ExxonMobil has said it plans significant investment in Pioneer's Permian Basin fields that would enable Exxon to more than double its current volumes from the region to two million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. headtopics.com

ExxonMobil said its would boost petroleum output and"accelerate Pioneer's path to net zero" emissions. "Pioneer will help us grow supply to meet the world's energy needs with lower carbon intensity while Denbury improves our competitive position to economically reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries."

Chevron as well highlighted its comparatively small efforts in its"New Energies" division, which last month closed a transaction to acquire a majority stake in Aces Delta. The first projet in that venture will convert and store hydrogen made from renewable energy, is expected to enter commercial service in 2025. headtopics.com

