Bulls Remain Top South African Team Despite Derby Defeat

In the wake of a derby defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town, Jake White has taken comfort in the Bulls’ current status as the top-ranked South African team in the URC. A third loss in eight games means that White’s team remains in fourth place on the table, four points ahead of the Stormers, their closest South African chasers. “It’s eight rounds that we’ve played, and we’re top of the South African teams.

If you had said that before we started that we’d get to Christmas, be top of the SA teams and we’ve only played three home games this year, I’m sure all the Bulls supporters and we coaches would have taken it,” White said after the match. “We’ve got to regroup over the next two weeks because we were on the wrong end of the result, but the tournament isn’t over, anyone will tell you if you look at the last couple of years it’s irrelevant where you are now. It’s where you’re going to be when the playoffs come





