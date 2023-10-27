Bulls recall Hendricks for Ulster clash

The Vodacom Bulls have made just one change to their starting lineup for the Vodacom URC match against Ulster in Belfast on Sunday.

Jake White has opted for continuity in his matchday-23, making just two changes in total to the squad that opened their Vodacom URC campaign by thrashing Scarlets in Pretoria.The only change to the starting lineup comes in the backline, as veteran Cornal Hendricks replaces Harold Vorster at inside centre.

There is one further alteration to the bench, where Chris Smith is called up for Jaco van der Walt, who made his Vodacom Bulls debut last week.15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 13 David Kriel, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marcell Coetzee (co-c), 5 Ruan Nortje (co-c), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. headtopics.com

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans.

