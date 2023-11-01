Bulk of South Africa's emergency power projects still seeking funds to build

But of the 11 power projects selected to deliver nearly 2 GW of new capacity by mid 2023 during a fast-tracked 2020 emergency auction, eight, representing more than 90% of the anticipated capacity, have yet to even secure investment.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the projects, a mix of solar, wind, battery storage and natural gas, have faced rising interest rates and higher costs for everything from solar panels and wind turbines to labour."When they were bid, I do think (the projects) were feasible," said Sherrill Byrne, a banker at Standard Bank who has worked with some of the companies. "But the market moved against them, and now they are struggling.

Beyond then, companies may be forced to relinquish their allotted grid capacity, he said, adding that decisions on deadline extensions are ultimately up to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. The DMRE told Reuters it weighs requests on a case-by-case basis.

Neither Acwa Power, which is building one 150 MW plant, nor Mulilo, which is meant to build two projects, responded to emailed questions. A Mulilo executive, however, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, said it had scrapped one of its projects after failing to secure approval for its location, while the other is still seeking to raise funds.

Mohamed Hoosen, Engie's managing director for renewables in Asia, Middle East and Africa, said it plans to reach financial close on its 128 MW Oya Energy project by early December and launch it by October 2025.

