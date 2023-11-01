Bulgarian Coach’s Name On List Of Chiefs Candidates

The name of a Bulgarian tactician has made it into the list of coaches linked with Kaizer Chiefs for the head coaching role. Since last Monday’s announcement from Chiefs that the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki who had been the head coach and replaced him with Cavin Johnson, several coaches have been linked with the club. While Amakhosi are committed to giving Johnson the support he needs to turn the team’s fortunes around, results on the field will determine the coach’s future with the club.

Johnson is currently an interim coach at Chiefs and did not enjoy his start in the hotseat on Saturday with a 2-1 loss against Golden Arrows.

Nasreddine Nabi, who has been Chiefs’ target since the end of last season has had his name come up again, as well as several other coaches including Manqoba Mngqithi, Muhsin Ertugral, Sven Vandenbroeck and Paul Smalley.

While Chiefs are unlikely to make further technical team changes for now, sources have revealed that Bulgarian mentor Dimitar Pantev has become one of the latest coaches to be offered to the club.“Dimitar Pantev is an experienced coach who is currently the head coach of FC Johansen in Sierra Leone. He has always been interested in coaching in Africa and an opportunity at a big club like Chiefs is of interest to him.

