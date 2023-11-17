Building plans in South Africa decrease by 11.9% in value

The number of building plans passed in September by the country’s larger municipalities was 11.9% lower in value than a year ago, and the residential segment was the biggest loser. The preliminary data submitted by local government institutions suggests the value of building plans passed by municipalities between January and September 2023 dropped by R10.33 billion to R77.57 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

According to the latest building statistics released on Thursday by Statistics South Africa, the value of buildings reported as completed in the period under review dropped by 19% to R41.4 billion, while the value of building additions and alterations declined by 49.7% to R6.65 billion

