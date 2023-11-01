Budget policy statement: The highs and lows of what’s to come

The most effective way of funding government is through an efficient tax administration and by broadening the tax base, he said, indicating that new tax measures might be proposed to raise additional revenue.Weaker growth, but there is ‘reason for hope'

The minister highlighted ‘load-shedding, the poor performance of the logistics sector, high inflation, rising borrowing costs and a weaker global environment’ as reasons why the country’s medium-term economic growth remains weak.

Despite National Treasury’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast of 0.8% in 2023, and 1.4% between 2024 and 2026, Godongwana echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words: “There is hope.”The minister said he is excited about the electricity sector’s ‘enormously positive transformation’ due to reforms. He explained how the MTBPS prioritises reforms aimed at enhancing the growth of the GDP.

This is as the minister announced that Treasury will ‘consider social security policy reforms and a funding model’.Godongwana stated that government will adopt a ‘prudent fiscal stance’. “Over the next three years, the fiscal framework supports strong control of the public-service wage bill, protecting crucial frontline services and implementing efficiency measures,” he explained.

Godongwana explained how ‘weak economic growth has compounded the poor financial position of most state-owned companies’, and spoke about Denel, the Land Bank, Transnet and the South African National Roads Agency Limited.Godongwana highlighted that the servicing of government’s rising debt is ‘crowding out’ social spending in the country.

