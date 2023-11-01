Bucs legend: It's time for a change at Pirates

The Buccaneers have touched in the Western Cape when they face Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday at Cape Town Stadium.Both teams go into the clash in desperate need of a change in fortunes. Pirates have collected just win of their last five league outings while Spurs have lost all eight of their league matches since the start of the season."The coach is taking most for the critics, but I think the players have to change. They have to step up," the retired midfielder said.
"I think the coach has been doing well in putting out a team that is capable of winning an scoring. This team scoring goal for the whole second half of last season. "So now it’s up to the players to take on the responsibility of winning matches. I think the mentality has to change. They have to be more confident. They haven’t looked like a confident team in a while."It might have been due to being knocked out of the Champions league so early, but the players have to but that behind them. There is quality in the team and they need to find their rhythm.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »